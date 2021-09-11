Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 73 crore total doses

India has administered over 73 crore total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of September 11, 7am, India had administered 73,05,89,688 total doses of the vaccine, as per the data. This includes 55,65,41,427 first doses and 17,40,48,261 second doses.

65,27,175 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this 44,94,797 were given their first shot while 20,32,378 received their second.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of first doses administered with 7,20,68,749 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,84,15,321 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,13,06,209 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 1,83,01,192 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,41,69,133 doses and Gujarat with 1,39,53,074 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 8,62,37,882 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,67,16,513 total doses administered and Gujarat with 5,19,30,852 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 391516, up by 870 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 32198 to 32374497. 308 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 442317.