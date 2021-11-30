Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 78 lakh doses on November 29

India administered more than 78 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, November 29, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of November 30, 7 am, over 78 lakh doses of the anti-Covid vaccine had been administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, over 24 lakh were first doses while second doses totalled 54,62,320.

Over 123 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes over 78 lakh first doses and over 44 lakh second doses.

State-wise tally

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses. It is the first State to administer over 16 crore total doses.

It is followed by Maharashtra with over 11 crore doses and West Bengal with over 9 crore total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered over 11 crore first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with over 7 crore first doses administered and West Bengal with over 6 crore doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered over 4 crore second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with over 3 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh with over 3 crore doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.5 million. 6,990 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,00,543. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 10,116 to 3,40,18,299. 190 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,68,980.