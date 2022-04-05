Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered more than 184.87 crore total doses so far  

India has administered over 184.87 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7am on April 5, 1,84,87,33,081 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91,31,72,053 total first doses and 79,66,27,270 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,73,86,396 total first doses and 3,87,13,882 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 1,92,18,099 doses to the 12-14 years cohort and a total of 2,36,15,381 precaution doses administered so far.

16,17,668 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 59,486 were first doses and 6,00,972 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 51,563 first doses and 1,60,940 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 5,71,733 doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours while precaution doses administered totalled 1,72,974.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall in terms of the States wise tally with 30,20,18,264 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,18,10,530 doses and West Bengal with 13,57,08,864 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 12,054. 795 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,280 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,24,96,369. 58 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,416.