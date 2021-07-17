Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered nearly 40 crore doses so far

India has administered nearly 40 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of July 17, 7 am, 39,96,95,879 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including 31,86,65,226 first doses and 8,10,30,653 second doses.

42,12,557 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 24,46,076 received their first jab while 17,66,481 received their second.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 3,35,23,481 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,00,53,656 doses and Rajasthan at 2,24,26,945 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 88,41,609 second doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 72,30,472 doses and Gujarat with 66,95,070 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,99,35,718 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,88,95,265 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,90,37,420.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 31 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,24,025, down by 6,397. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 43,916 to 3,02,27,792. 560 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,13,091, as per the official data.