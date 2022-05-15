Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 191 crore total doses so far

More than 191 crore total doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the official data, as of 7 am on Sunday, 1,91,32,94,864 total doses of the vaccine have been administered.

This includes 91,55,58,954 total first doses and 82,00,67,147 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,89,67,941 total first doses and 4,39,91,575 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,17,42,189 first doses and 1,20,98,191 second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 14,00,720 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,94,68,147 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

15,58,119 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

This included 53,313 first doses and 5,40,420 second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 37,488 first doses and 1,39,699 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,96,598 first doses and 3,22,192 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

86,703 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,81,706 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have administered the highest number of doses overall. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 32,04,62,290 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16,60,02,203 doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13,94,06,096 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 17,692. 2,487 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,878 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,79,693. 13 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,214.