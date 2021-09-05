Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 71 lakh people on September 4

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India had incoulated over 71 lakh people on Saturday, September 4, according toofficial data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of September 5, 7am, 71,61,760 beneficiaries received the anti-Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours. This includes 44,49,338 beneficiaries who received their first dose and 27,12,422 who received their second.
India has administered 68,46,69,521 total doses of the vaccine so far including 52,45,46,930 first doses and 16,01,22,591 second doses.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the number of first doses administered with 6,47,55,164 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra which has administered 4,55,66,284 first doses so far and Madhya Pradesh with 3,96,31,693 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra leads among the States having administered 1,71,90,818 second doses so far. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,27,53,189 doses and Gujarat with 1,25,24,914 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 7,75,08,353 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,27,57,102 doses and Gujarat with 4,86,55,973 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.9 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 410048, up by 4367 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38,091 to 3,21,38,092. 308 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,40,533.
