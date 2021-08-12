Covid-19 vaccination: India surpasses the 52-crore mark in total doses administered

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India's Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed the 52 crore mark with over 44 lakh people vaccinated on Wednesday, August 11, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of August 12, 7 am, India had administered 52,36,71,019 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine including 40,69,80,329 first doses and 11,66,90,690 second doses.
44,19,627 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 32,51,001 received their first dose while 11,68,626 received their second.
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 5,55,23,603 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,77,48,246 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,79,82,413 doses.
Uttar Pradesh has also administered the highest number of first doses totalling 4,68,21,033, followed by Maharashtra at 3,54,21,888 doses and Madhya Pradesh, the third State to cross the 3 crore mark in terms of first doses with 3,03,39,175 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,23,26,358 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 93,42,352 doses and West Bengal with 92,29,370 doses.
India’s Covid-19 infection tally is over 32 million. As per official data, the active caseload stands at 3,87,987, an increase of 1,636 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39,069 to 3,12,60,050. 490 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,29,669.
