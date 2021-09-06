Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 25 lakh people on September 5

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
India vaccinated over 25 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, September 5, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of September 6, 7 am, 25,23,089 people were given the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 15,60,802 people received the first dose while 9,62,287 received the second.
India has administered 68,75,41,762 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 52,63,81,797 first doses and 16,11,59,965 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 6,47,67,451. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,56,87,825 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,97,39,421 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,72,63,513 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,27,66,680 doses and Gujarat with 1,27,57,581 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the drive having administered 7,75,34,131 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,29,51,338 doses and Gujarat with 4,91,48,580 doses.
India’s infection tally is over 33 million. Active caseload stands at 4,04,874, down by 5,174 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 43,903 to 3,21,81,995. 219 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,40,752.
