Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 64 lakh people in a day

India vaccinated over 64 lakh people on Saturday, June 26, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of June 27, 7 am, 64,25,893 people received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 53,11,163 received the first dose while 11,14,730 received the second.

With this, India has administered 32,17,60,077 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 26,53,84,559 first doses and 5,63,75,518 second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,61,32,272 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 2,50,47,327 and Rajasthan at 2,01,90,790.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 59,85,707 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 53,26,330 and West Bengal at 47,23,595.

Two States, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have crossed the 3-crore mark in total doses administered. The overall vaccination drive is being led by Maharashtra with 3,10,33,034 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,04,53,923 and Gujarat at 2,46,57,455.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 586403, down by 9162. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 57944 to 29251029. 1258 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 395751, as per the official data.