Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 34 lakh people in a day

India has vaccinated over 34 lakh people against Covid-19 on Saturday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 13, 7 am, 34,84,239 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 31,03,522 people received the first jab while 3,80,717 received the second.

India has administered 25,31,95,048 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 20,48,93,461 are first doses while 4,83,01,587 are second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,06,46,972 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,91,41,183 and Rajasthan at 1,62,55,404.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 51,70,756 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 45,45,438 and West Bengal at 40,37,759.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,58,17,728 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,29,35,815 and Gujarat at 2,00,38,418.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 1026159, down by 54531. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 132062 to 28043446. 3303 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 370384, as per the official data.