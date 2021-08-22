Covid-19 vaccination: Maharashtra administers 11 lakh doses on August 21, highest so far

Maharashtra administered a record number of Covid-19 vaccine doses totalling over 11 lakh on Saturday, August 21.

"As of 7 pm, Maharashtra’s healthcare champions have administered 10.77 lakh doses today," Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted on Saturday evening.

The State had administered over 10.96 lakh doses, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had tweeted at 8:30 pm on Saturday.

The State's previous record was 9.64 lakh doses recorded on August 14.

As of August 22, 7 am Maharashtra had administered 5,30,04,513 total doses of the vaccine including 3,89,94,650 first doses and 1,40,09,863 second doses, an increase of 11,00,876 doses as compared to 5,19,04,037 total doses administered by the State as of August 21, 7am, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"As and when vaccines are received, our healthcare champions from public & private sector ensure max citizens are reached out to," added Thackeray.

The State achieved the vaccination numbers with the network of 5,200 vaccination centres, the State Health Department has said as per media reports.

The news comes as 4,575 new patients tested Covid positive in the State on Saturday.

5,914 new patients were cured. Total 62,27,219 patients have been cured & discharged from the hospitals as of Saturday, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet.

As per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of August 22, 8am, total Active patients in the State are 58,958 while the patient recovery rate is 96.99 per cent. 105 new deaths were reported in the State, taking the death toll to 1,35,672.