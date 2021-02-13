News

Covid-19 vaccinations cross 80 lakh, second dose given to close to 7,700 beneficiaries

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 13, 2021 Published on February 13, 2021

Kochi: A medic prepares the dose of COVID-19 vaccine before giving it to a beneficiary, at Ernakulam Government General Hospital in Kochi, Saturday, January 16 (File Photo)   -  PTI

As many as 84,807 Covid-19 vaccinations, including 7,668 second dose vaccinations, were carried out on Saturday, taking the total to over 80.5 lakh since January 16, a top Health Ministry official said.

Saturday was the first day of administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as the entire vaccination programme completed 28 days on Friday. According to the approval given by the Drugs Controller General of India, the second dose of the vaccine be given during a window of four to six weeks since the receipt of the first dose.

According to the official, over 59 lakh healthcare workers have so far received the first dose of the vaccine, while 7,668 of them have completed the course of two doses. Similarly, over 21 lakh frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine till date.

There were three deaths among the vaccinated persons in the last 24 hours -- one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. While a 38-year-old male in Harda in MP died 9 days after receiving the vaccination, a 35-year-old lady died 8 days after vaccination in Haryana's Panipat. The third one was a 58-year-old male who collapsed while on duty in Dause in Rajasthan. Post mortem reports of the cases are awaited.

Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
