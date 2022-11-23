The State government has announced that the number of weekly new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has reduced by 25 per cent, while weekly positivity has reduced from 1.15 per cent to 0.89 per cent.

“On reviewing data from the last two weeks ( Nov 7-13 2022 and Nov 14-20, 2022), weekly new cases of Covid-19 have reduced from 1,037 to 773 (25.46%). There were 3 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last week. Weekly positivity has reduced from 1.15 per cent to 0.89 per cent” the statement issued by the State Health Department said.

Weekly positivity in Akola, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna and Sangli districts are more than 2 per cent. A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalized and needing ICU care , the statement added.

Out of the total new cases in the week, 1.55 per cent have been admitted in ICUs. Until now, a total of 134 patients of XBB variant have been found. This includes Mumbai (72), Pune (46), Thane (8), Nagpur and Bhandara two each and Akola, Amaravati, Raigad, Kolhapur one each.

“The severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission have not increased in these areas” the government added.

