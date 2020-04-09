Covid-19: With no new cases, AP expects slowdown in spread

News

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

As there were no new positive cases in the 217 samples tested for Coronavirus (Covid-19) last night, Andhra Pradesh is hoping for slowdown in the spread of the pandemic.

However, with the total number of cases being at 348 as on Wednesday, the State is continuing to augment measures being taken to arrest the spread of the virus.

It transferred 10 deputy collectors to the Covid control room as part of measures to strengthen the medical and health department. It had also called for volunteers to take support the administration. Over 2,000 volunteers have already came forward to register their names with the Department so far.

