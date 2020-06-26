Covid-19: Yediyurappa assures Bengaluru MLAs of improved health infrastructure

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Karnataka’s Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, assured Bengaluru MLAs that the government would beef up health infrastructure and tackle Covid-19 at the Assembly constituency level.
The CM told elected representatives that the government cannot disrupt economic activities, hence there would not be any lockdown in the city. Instead, sealing affected localities and strict enforcement of social distancing and sanitisation measures is given topmost importance.
The meeting of Friday was attended by ministers, MPs and MLAs of Bengaluru and mainly reviewed Covid measures taken so far.
“There are 1,207 active cases until yesterday evening (Thursday) in Bengaluru. All necessary preparations have been taken considering the surge in the cases everyday. In comparison to other cities, the number of cases in Bengaluru is less,” said Yediyurappa.
State’s Revenue Minister R Ashok asserted that the State’s capital was safe when compared to other States’ capital and ruled out fresh lockdown as seal-down of localities is working.
State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that Bengaluru has been exceptional in Covid-19 management. “With 1,798 cases and 78 deaths, Bengaluru constitutes just 0.9 per cent of total cases and 1 per cent of total deaths among five large cities,” he said.
Yediyurappa said at the meeting that an order has been issued to reserve about 50 per cent beds in selected private hospitals. He sought cooperation with the Government in handling the Covid-19 situation. The CM assured that he would consider the suggestions given by all MLAs and MPs and take further action.
At the meeting, it was also decided to appoint a nodal officer for each Assembly constituency. Yediyurappa said the government has already activated volunteers to enforce quarantine measures. “Throat Swab testing facility will be set up at every Assembly Constituency. Separate Ambulance facilities to transport Covid-19 patients to hospitals and dead bodies will be enhanced,” said Yediyurappa.
Large marriage halls in the outskirts of the city will be used to quarantine asymptomatic patients. Hotels have also been identified to house patients for treatments.
The Chief Minister directed the officers to monitor the treatment in private hospitals. Steps taken for distribution of Ayurvedic medicines to increase the immunity levels as a precautionary measure was also reviewed.
Greater impetus will be given to create awareness regarding precautionary measures amongst the public.
On Friday, Karnataka reported 445 new cases taking the total tally to 11,005 in the State. On the discharge front, the day saw 246 cases, with total discharges now standing at 6,916. Patients in ICU are 178 and the day saw 10 deaths, taking the State’s total death toll to 180 and 4 non-Covid-19 cause.
Of the 445 new cases reported, 65 cases were with inter-State travel history and 21 international passengers.
The Covid-19 positive cases continue to mount in Bengaluru and the city saw the highest number cases at 144 and followed by Ballari 47, Kalaburgi 42, Koppala 36, Dakshina Kannada 33, dharwad 30, Raichur 14, Gadag 12, Chamarajanagar 11 and Udupi 9.
