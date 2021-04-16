Covid-9 spike: Delhi reports 19,486 cases on April 16

Amidst a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in ongoing fourth wave, the national capital Delhi added 19,486 new cases in last 24 hours on Friday. This is highest ever daily surge in new cases for the national capital since the beginning of the pandemic last year. It also came at a time when the capital will go in for a weekend curfew beginning Friday night to Monday morning.

While 98,957 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at worrying level of 19.69 per cent. The number of active cases stood at 61005. As many as 143 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin said on Friday evening.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 9,979. The cumulative positivity rate is 5.01 per cent. The national capital has till date recorded 11,793 cases.

The latest daily new case count of 19,486 was much higher than the daily new case addition of 16,699 on Thursday and 17,282 on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who reviewed the current Covid-19 situation, directed his officials to ramp up hospital beds in the city and ensure real time availability of information on beds through Delhi corona App. The Delhi government has also appointed 10 IAS officers as nodal officers for Delhi government Covid-19 hospitals to ensure better patient management and quick decision making.