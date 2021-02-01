Covid Care Network establishes online Covid Memorial to commemorate lost lives to pandemic

Covid Care Network (CCN), an online portal developed by Dr. Abhijit Chowdhury, will commemorate the lives lost to coronavirus by maintaining a web repository called National Covid Memorial.

The repository was made available for the public from 30 January 2021, as per the official release. This online portal will be used for all the Covid warriors who have lost their lives battling the pandemic. The portal is run by a team of good Samaritans who have assisted thousands of Covid patients during the pandemic.

CCN is a non-government organisation, structured as a framework of Covid survivors and their family members. This includes individuals from different walks of life, physicians, health workers involved or willing to get associated in integrated Covid-19 care.

“The unsung tunes of our tribute to the Covid martyrs are kept here in this National Covid memorial,” said Dr Abhijeet Chowdhury (Founder - COVID Care Network) & (Professor & Head - Department of Hepatology, Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata).

He added, “The nation does this with a heart that showers flowers at them, with pain that never could get expressed and heaps of salutes that they command forever. It all came like a lightning but we keep them here with the light of eternity and the bliss of proximity.”

According to Dr. Chowdhury, the primary challenge is for the relatives to struggle with the depth of void and come out to the light of life. He also emphasizes the fact that it is important to get those people’s stories that are not that tech-savvy and belong to a relatively marginalized segment of society, whom the country has lost due to Covid-19.

The official release stated that CCN is completely ready with the infrastructure required to manage and handle a huge influx of information and that will come with an edit and a digital team.

The authenticity of information is cross-checked with data and a certificate of demise as available. Data put from e-mail and to the website are edited before uploading which ensures guarding the sanctity, CCN noted.

This virtual memorial will be an annual event where everyone can participate. Some of the eminent personalities who are part of this project are Chief badminton coach of Indian team Pulella Gopichand, Sanjay Oak, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Covid 19 Task Force, among others.