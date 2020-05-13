Covid cases rise to 74,281

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
As on Wednesday, India recorded 74,281 Covid-19 cases, an increase of 3,525 cases over the past 24 hours. 24,386, up to 33 per cent of these cases have recovered, Ministry of Health stated, while 2,415 of these cases have died.
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have emerged as cause of concern, because of high case load and high number of deaths. Also, Tripura is emerging a new epicentre of the disease in the North-East.
Of the 3,525 new cases, Maharashtra alone has added one third burden of 1,026 new cases. Maharashtra alone has recorded 24,427 cases, of which 5,125, up to 20 per cent have recovered. 38 per cent of all deaths in the country, up to 921 have occurred in Maharashtra alone.
Gujarat has the second highest case load at 8,903 cases, with 3,246 recoveries (36 per cent) and 537 deaths (22 per cent of all deaths). Gujarat has a case fatality ratio of 6 per cent, which is calculated by dividing number of deaths by case load.
Tamil Nadu too has up to 8,718 cases, of which 2,134 have recovered and 61 have died and close on its heels follows national capital city of Delhi with 7,639 confirmed cases of which 2,512 have recovered and 86 infected have died. Despite a high count of confirmed cases, Delhi portrays a case fatality ratio of 1.12 per cent. Suspected deaths in Delhi are now being audited after a recent state order, which has led to a jump in death count from 73 on May 12 to 86 on May 13, and is likely to increase further.
Madhya Pradesh is a cause of concern, because case fatality ratio there too remains high like Gujarat at 5.64 per cent, with 225 deaths of 3,986 confirmed cases. West Bengal too with 198 deaths in 2,173 confirmed cases records the highest case fatality ratio of 9.11 per cent. The reporting of deaths in West Bengal saw a sea change after death count suddenly jumped from 35 on May 4 to 133 on May 5, after data of pending deaths was added.
In the North-East, Tripura has emerged as a reason for concern as it is the only State that is reporting an explosion of cases, from one case on April 7, to two cases on April 11, to four cases on May 3, to 16 cases on May 4, to 154 cases on May 13. Only two of these have recovered as of now.
Assam has 65 confirmed cases of which over half, 39 have recovered and two have died. Meghalaya has 13 confirmed cases of which 10 have recovered and one has died, while Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, have had one to two cases, all have recovered.
