Covid drug manufacturing tech passed on to pharma companies: DRDO chief

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Friday said the technological information needed for the manufacture of 2DG, a drug developed by the organisation to treat Covid-19, has been transferred to several pharmaceutical companies.

“2DG was developed in DRDO’s Gwalior laboratory. We have transferred the manufacturing technology to seven to eight companies. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given the green light to these companies to go ahead with production,” Reddy said at a program here.

ATAG system

He also said that the DRDO, with TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge, has developed an advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) 155 mm howitzer with the highest hitting range in the world.

Its trials have been completed and the guns would be handed over to the Army in the coming days, he said.