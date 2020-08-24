Covid hospitals are inflating patient’s bills: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Former Member of Parliament and senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that the demand by patients for Covid hospitalisation has gone up significantly in the last few days in Mumbai’s metropolitan cities -- Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali. It has resulted in the exploitation of patients by a few small and medium-sized private hospitals.

He said that these hospitals, in the name of Covid management charges, consumable and Personal Protection Equipment kits charges are inflating the patients bills. The matter has been raised by the BJP with Municipal Commissioners of Thane, New Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali cities.

The Maharashtra Government and Municipal Corporations have not covered and capped such charges in their various orders issued to the hospitals. On the other hand, High Courts and Supreme Court have down heavily on such kind of exploitation, Somaiya said.

He said that Municipal Commissioners of all the three cities have been updated about these exploitative practices and they have assured action on the matter.