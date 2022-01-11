News

Covid: Telangana reports 1,825 cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 11, 2022

New Delhi: A health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at New Delhi Railway station amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI01_11_2022_000030A)   -  PTI

The total number of Covid-related deaths to 4,043 in the State so far

Telangana has reported 1,825 new Covid-19 positive cases on testing 70,697 samples on Monday. One person died due to the infection, taking the total number of Covid-related deaths to 4,043 in the State so far.

As many as 14,995 Covid patients are taking treatment in various hospitals and home isolation. Results of 12,948 samples are awaited.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like