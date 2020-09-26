News

Covid: TN reports 5,647 new cases, 85 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 26, 2020 Published on September 26, 2020

An additional 5,647 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,75,017.

In the last 24 hours, a record high of 94,037 samples were tested to a total of 70,04,558.

After 5,612 Covid-19 patients were discharged (5,19,448), the number of active cases stood at 46,336. The number of deaths increased by 85 to a total of 9,233.

In Chennai, for the third consecutive day the number of daily cases yet again crossed the 1,000 mark to 1,187 with 867 patients discharged; deaths- 23 and active cases-10,311.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu- 259; Coimbatore- 656; Cuddalore- 212; Erode- 140; Kancheepuram- 148; Namakkal- 134; Nilgiris- 145; Salem- 296; Thanjavur- 179; Thiruvallur- 235; Thiruvannamalai- 136; Thiruvarur- 141; Thiruppur- 188; Vellore- 138 and Villupuram- 161 , according to health ministry.

Tamil Nadu
