Covid update: Telangana reports 8 deaths on Thursday, 1,967 new positive cases

Telangana reported eight deaths and 1,967 newCovid-positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 737 and total cases so far to 99,391, according to a media bulletin released Friday morning.

With 1,781 patients recovering from the viral infection on Thursday, the total number of patients who have recovered in the State reached 76,967.

The recovery rate (number of people recovered versus the total number of people infected) now stands at 77.43 per cent as against the national average of 73.91 per cent.

The State now has 21,687 active cases, with 15,332 patients taking treatment under home or institutional isolation. It conducted 26,767 tests on Thursday. Test results of 1,300 samples are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 473 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 202 cases and Medchal district with 170 cases.