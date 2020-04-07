Covid19 vaccine: Indian Immunologicals Limited partners with Griffith University

Vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), is going to commence research for developing a vaccine for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Hyderabad-based IIL joined hands with Griffith University, Australia for research collaboration to conduct exploratory research to develop a lead vaccine candidate for Coronavirus.

As part of the agreement, scientists from Indian Immunologicals and Griffith University will develop a ‘Live Attenuated SARS – CoV-2 vaccine’ or Covid-19 vaccine using the latest codon de-optimization technology.

“The technology looks promising for developing a vaccine for prophylactic, active, single dose immunization against coronavirus in humans, with an enhanced safety profile,'' IIL said in a release.

The vaccine is expected to provide long-lasting protection with a single dose administration with an anticipated safety profile similar to other licensed vaccines for active immunization.

Upon completion of the research, the vaccine strain will be transferred to Indian Immunologicals Limited and the vaccine maker will work accordingly with the country’s regulator – CDSCO (The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) - to further conduct clinical trials which will be taken up in a phased manner.

IIL intends to use its existing Vero cell platform technology for mass production of the virus.

“IIL is committed to addressing critical public health needs by engaging in this research collaboration. The mission at IIL is to develop and supply vaccines that support the One Health initiative. IIL has taken up this initiative to develop a vaccine candidate for the pandemic – COVID-19. IIL’s leadership in producing safe and affordable human and veterinary vaccines will enable us to progress well in this endeavor,” K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals said.

“Our live-attenuated vaccine will be developed using codon de-optimization technology and is expected to provide long lasting immunity against SARS – CoV-2 following a single immunisation and cross-protection against other coronaviruses (e.g. MERS, SARS-CoV-1),'' Suresh Mahalingam, Menzies Health Institute Queensland, Griffith University, Australia said.

As this vaccine will be a live attenuated vaccine it is expected to be highly effective by providing very strong cellular and antibody immune responses against the virus.

The other benefit of a live-attenuated vaccine is a proven track record for economical large-scale manufacturing and well-known regulatory approval pathway, he added.

IIL is already working with Griffith University, Australia for conducting research and development of Zika virus vaccine which is currently at pre-clinical toxicology testing stage. The joint project has been progressing well and Indian Immunologicals Limited is expected to submit the application for conducting clinical trials in due course.