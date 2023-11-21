Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park (earlier known as Park Sheraton) will be closed for guest arrivals from December 20 as the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has initiated a ‘comprehensive’ rebuilding phase of development in the coming years.

There are rumours that a leading Chennai-based real estate firm plans to convert the property it into a housing project.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your long-standing loyalty and patronage at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our doors to guest arrivals, effective December 20, 2023. This significant update stems from the owning company’s decision to initiate a comprehensive rebuilding phase of development in the coming years,” Sangeeth Janardhanan, Food and Beverage Manager, Crowne Plaza Adyar Park Chennai, said.

“For the past 38 years, our iconic hotel and renowned restaurants have been privileged to host numerous guests and events, contributing to a rich legacy. We sincerely appreciate your support and are grateful for your partnerships,” he said.

The staff will be shifted to multiple IHG properties, Janardhanan told businessline.