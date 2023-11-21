One of India’s topmost ophthalmologist and founder of Sankara Nethralaya SS Badrinath is no more. He passed away in Chennai on Tuesday at the age of 83.

Born on February 24, 1940 in Chennai (then Madras), Sengamedu Srinivasa Badrinath had his schooling in the city.

He graduated from the Madras Medical College in 1962, and pursued his graduate studies in ophthalmology in the US at Grasslands Hospital, New York University Postgraduate Medical School, and Brooklyn Eye and Ear Infirmary until 1968.

He worked as a fellow in the vitreoretinal services of Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Boston, till 1970. On return to India in 1970, he worked for six years at the Voluntary Health Services (VHS), Adyar, as a consultant.

Badrinath is a recipient of the Padma Sri in 1983 and Padma Bhushan in 1999.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a condolence message said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. SS Badrinath Ji, a visionary, expert in ophthalmology and founder of Sankara Nethralaya. His contributions to eye care and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark. His work will continue to inspire generations. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”