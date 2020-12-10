CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals to offer cost-effect Covid-19 test

CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd have announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test, Direct Amplification rapid RT-PCR (DArRT-PCR) for detection of Covid-19.

The test has been developed by CSIR-CCMB and Apollo Hospitals will focus on scaling up manufacturing and commercialisation of the tests jointly. The rapid, safe and cost-effective tests will be available nationally through the Apollo Hospitals network.

The sample collection centres can send dry nasal or oropharyngeal swabs to testing centres without using an imported and expensive Viral Transport Medium.

Compared with existing gold-standard test, DArRT-PCR test reduces the time and human effort by 40-50 per cent.

Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB said, “As people are getting back to their normal lives and businesses, it is important to ramp up testing for the coronavirus.”

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Widespread testing will enable quick identification, immediate isolation and early treatment to prevent spread.”