CSIR-IICT Nuclear Magnetic Resonance test facility gets US FDA certification

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad has announced that the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test facility at the institute has passed the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with “no observations”.

The NMR spectroscopy is an important technique for structural characterization of pharmaceutical and other chemical molecules.

The USFDA inspected the NMR facility during August 21-22 and found the facility in an acceptable state of compliance with regard to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP). Accordingly it classified the facility as “no action initiated (NAI)”.

S Chandrasekhar, the Institute Director stated that “Our NMR laboratory, an NABL accredited facility is one of the country's largest facilities, equipped with nine state-of-the art high field NMR spectrometers, and the USFDA's clearance added further impetus to the wide range of quality analytical R&D services for APIs”.