CSIR-Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI), Bhavnagar, is organising an “International Conference on Advances in Salt and Marine Chemicals: Brine Mining, Purification, and Resource Recovery (ICASMC-2024)” from February 22-23, stated an official release here Wednesday.

Dr Arvind Kumar, Chief Scientist and convener of ICASMC-2024 said that as India aspires to become the second largest salt producing country in the world, the knowledge sharing and discussions among the stakeholders is the dire necessity.

ICASMC 2024 will serve as a befitting platform for participants to discuss the latest advancements, discoveries, and technologies in mineral extraction from different types of brines. This conference emerges as a bridge connecting the past and present in salt and marine chemical research, paving the way for future innovations and collaborations, Kumar added.

Daniel McKorley, Executive chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Ghana, will be the chief guest, while Franz Goetzfried, owner of Salt Research and Consulting, Germany, will be the guest of honour at the inaugural function. The event will feature more than 30 invited talks, participation of more than 300 delegates over two days.