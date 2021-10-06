CTUs condemn Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The joint platform of the Central Trade Unions.(CTUs), which met here on Wednesday, condemned the violence against farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Terming the incident gruesome, the CTUs said it exposed the real face of the BJP-led Governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

The leaders of the CTUs said in a joint statement that such an attack against farmers took place in the background of the propaganda blitz let loose by the State Government in the run up to the assembly elections early next year. They also condemned the police action and detention against opposition leaders, farmers and trade union leaders who were trying to visit the families of deceased.

"The meeting demanded that the Minister should step down immediately, that his son be tried expeditiously for his heinous crime. The meeting reiterated that the CTUs stand firmly with the farmers in their unrelenting struggle against the farm laws," the statement added.