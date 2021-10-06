News

CTUs condemn Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 06, 2021

The joint platform of the Central Trade Unions.(CTUs), which met here on Wednesday, condemned the violence against farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Terming the incident gruesome, the CTUs said it exposed the real face of the BJP-led Governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

The leaders of the CTUs said in a joint statement that such an attack against farmers took place in the background of the propaganda blitz let loose by the State Government in the run up to the assembly elections early next year. They also condemned the police action and detention against opposition leaders, farmers and trade union leaders who were trying to visit the families of deceased.

"The meeting demanded that the Minister should step down immediately, that his son be tried expeditiously for his heinous crime. The meeting reiterated that the CTUs stand firmly with the farmers in their unrelenting struggle against the farm laws," the statement added.

Published on October 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

unions
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like