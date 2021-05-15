Cumulative vaccinations in India cross 18.21 crore

India has administered a total of 18.21 crore vaccine doses, including 17.14 lakh doses on Saturday till 8 pm, according to a statement issued by Health Ministry.

Inoculations carried out on Saturday include 5.58 lakh shots given to people belonging to 18-44 age group. Since May 1, nearly 48.21 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received first dose of Covid vaccine, with Rajasthan carrying out highest number of 7,16,593 vaccinations, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar. India's vaccination drive completed four months on Saturday.