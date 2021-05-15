News

Cumulative vaccinations in India cross 18.21 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 15, 2021

India has administered a total of 18.21 crore vaccine doses, including 17.14 lakh doses on Saturday till 8 pm, according to a statement issued by Health Ministry.

Inoculations carried out on Saturday include 5.58 lakh shots given to people belonging to 18-44 age group. Since May 1, nearly 48.21 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received first dose of Covid vaccine, with Rajasthan carrying out highest number of 7,16,593 vaccinations, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar. India's vaccination drive completed four months on Saturday.

Published on May 15, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
