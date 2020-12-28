Curbs on export of onions to go from January 1: Centre

The Centre has decided to allow free export of all varieties of onions from January 1 2021. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification on Monday stating that exports of all varieties of onions, excluding cut, sliced or broken in powder form, have been made free with effect from January 1, 2021.

The Centre had prohibited exports of all varieties of onions in September this year, responding to an increase in domestic prices. Onion import norms, too, were relaxed resulting in a subsequent fall in domestic prices. “The government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to allow export of onions. Exporters can now export onions from the country. This will lead to our farm products reaching foreign markets and our farmers, too, would earn more,” said Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet.