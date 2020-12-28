News

Curbs on export of onions to go from January 1: Centre

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on December 28, 2020 Published on December 28, 2020

The Centre has decided to allow free export of all varieties of onions from January 1 2021. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification on Monday stating that exports of all varieties of onions, excluding cut, sliced or broken in powder form, have been made free with effect from January 1, 2021.

The Centre had prohibited exports of all varieties of onions in September this year, responding to an increase in domestic prices. Onion import norms, too, were relaxed resulting in a subsequent fall in domestic prices. “The government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to allow export of onions. Exporters can now export onions from the country. This will lead to our farm products reaching foreign markets and our farmers, too, would earn more,” said Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 28, 2020
onion
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.