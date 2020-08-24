CWC meets today on ‘leadership’

The Congress Working Committee, which will meet here on Monday, is all likely to repose confidence on president Sonia Gandhi amid reports that she has asked the party to find a new president. A controversy has erupted after 23 top leaders wrote to her demanding more active involvement from the leadership in dealing with the political and organisational crisis faced by the principal Opposition party.

The meeting, which will be held online through video-conferencing, will discuss the letter sent by the 23 leaders — many of whom are members of the top panel of the party. A number of leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have come out openly in support of Sonia Gandhi. Gehlot even criticised the letter sent by the leaders.

Move ‘unfortunate’

Gehlot termed the move as unfortunate. “News of 23 senior-most Congress leaders writing letter to Hon’ble CP is unbelievable and if it is true — it’s very unfortunate was no need to go in media. I strongly believe that Hon’ble CP Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture where the fight is to save the ethos of our democracy. She has always taken challenges head on. But if she has made up her mind — I believe @RahulGandhi should come ahead and be the Congress President as country faces the biggest challenge to save our constitution-democracy,” he said in Twitter.

Gandhi reportedly asked party's general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal to start looking for a successor for her. “A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11.00 am via video-conferencing,” Venugopal said in Twitter.