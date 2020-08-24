CWC meets today on ‘leadership’

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
The Congress Working Committee, which will meet here on Monday, is all likely to repose confidence on president Sonia Gandhi amid reports that she has asked the party to find a new president. A controversy has erupted after 23 top leaders wrote to her demanding more active involvement from the leadership in dealing with the political and organisational crisis faced by the principal Opposition party.
The meeting, which will be held online through video-conferencing, will discuss the letter sent by the 23 leaders — many of whom are members of the top panel of the party. A number of leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have come out openly in support of Sonia Gandhi. Gehlot even criticised the letter sent by the leaders.
Gehlot termed the move as unfortunate. “News of 23 senior-most Congress leaders writing letter to Hon’ble CP is unbelievable and if it is true — it’s very unfortunate was no need to go in media. I strongly believe that Hon’ble CP Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture where the fight is to save the ethos of our democracy. She has always taken challenges head on. But if she has made up her mind — I believe @RahulGandhi should come ahead and be the Congress President as country faces the biggest challenge to save our constitution-democracy,” he said in Twitter.
Gandhi reportedly asked party's general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal to start looking for a successor for her. “A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11.00 am via video-conferencing,” Venugopal said in Twitter.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...