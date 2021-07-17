News

Daily coronavirus cases drop to 2,205 in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 17, 2021

Corporation workers doing door-to-door checking temperature using a thermal scanner as a part of precautionary measure of Covid-19 spread in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.   -  M Srinath

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 242

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 2,205 on Saturday (2,312 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,33,323.

After 2,802 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 28,590.

The number of deaths registered was 43 and 1,45,814 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 242; Chennai 137 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

Published on July 17, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
