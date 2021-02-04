News

Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 500 in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

The last time the State reported daily cases below 500 was on May 3, 2020

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 500 (it was 494) after a gap of 277 days. The last time the State reported daily cases below 500 was on May 3, 2020, when there were 266 new cases.

The total number of infections in the State rose to 8,40,360. After 517 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,467.

There were four deaths registered and 51,882 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 149 cases. According to the State health ministry, there was zero infection in Perambalur while in the other 35 districts the number of cases was less than 100.

