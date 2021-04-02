Daily Covid-19 cases rise by 3,290 in TN

Tamil Nadu saw an addition of 3,290 coronavirus cases (2,817 on Thursday) to a total of 8,92,789. However, after 1,715 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 18,606. There were 12 deaths and 86,066 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of infections in the State with 1,188 cases; followed by Chengalpattu (280); Coimbatore (277); Tiruvallur (183); Kancheepuram (119); Thanjavur (120) Tiruchirapalli (122) and Madurai (105), according to State health department data.