Daily Covid cases drop below 1-lakh mark

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Daily Covid-19 cases dipped to a 66-day low of 86,498 in the 24 hours ended Tuesday morning, from the peak of 4.14 lakh cases on May 7, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.
“The average weekly cases, which were hovering around 3.87 lakh during May 5-11, have now come down to 1.17 lakh. There is a net decline of 33 per cent in average weekly cases since last week,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, told a a media briefing here.
Also, to further curtail the spread of infections and inoculate the maximum number of people in the shortest time, the Centre has placed fresh orders for vaccines. It will procure 25 crore doses of Covishield and 19 crore vials of Covaxin, which will be available till December 2021 starting now, the Ministry said. Besides, the government has placed an order for 30 crore vaccine doses from the Hyderabad-based Biological E.
“The provisional scientific data of Biological E’s Corbevax is very promising and we shall wait for the company to announce the price,” said VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, during the briefing.
India has so far administered 23.61 crore vaccine doses with 33,64,676 shots given in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
The number of districts reporting more than 100 daily cases dropped to 209 during the May 31-June 6 week compared to 531 in the April 28-May 4 week.
Also, there has been a 65 per cent in the number of active cases that dropped to a little over 13 lakh.
The overall recovery rate has improved substantially to 94.3 per cent since May 3, when it was 81.8 per cent, the Ministry said.
As many as 18,73,485 tests were conducted on Monday adding up to 36.8 crore so far across the country.
The weekly positivity rate declined 70 per cent to 5.94 per cent, while the daily number stands at 4.62 per cent — under 10 per cent for 15 straight days.
Paul said vaccination appointments can be booked on the Co-WIN platform, while the option of on-site registration will also be available at private and government centres.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...