DCGI approves new anti-Covid drug developed by DRDO for emergency use

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
A new drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has been approved for emergency use in the treatment of Covid-19 patients by the Drug Control General of India (DCGI).
An anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad.
“Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients. The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from Covid-19 in the ongoing pandemic,” DRDO said in a release.
Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty in the country.
“In the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of Covid-19 patients and burdens the health infrastructure of the country,’’ DRDO said.
DRDO took the initiative of developing anti-COVID therapeutic application of 2-DG. In April 2020, during the first wave of pandemic INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and found that this molecule works effectively against SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits the viral growth.
Based on these results, Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) permitted Phase-II clinical trial of 2-DG in Covid-19 patients in May 2020.
DRDO along with its industry partner Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL, Hyderabad) started the clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the drug in COVID-19 patients.
In Phase-II trials (including dose ranging) conducted during May to October 2020, the drug was found to be safe in Covid-19 patients, and showed significant improvement in their recovery. Phase IIa was conducted in six hospitals and Phase IIb (dose ranging) clinical trial was conducted at 11 hospitals all over the country. Phase-II trial was conducted on 110 patients.
In efficacy trends, the patients treated with 2-DG showed faster symptomatic cure than Standard of Care (SoC) on various endpoints. A significantly favourable trend (2.5 days difference) was seen in terms of the median time to achieving normalization of specific vital signs parameters when compared to SOC.
Based on successful results, DCGI further permitted the Phase-III clinical trials in November 2020.
The Phase-III clinical trial was conducted on 220 patients during Dec 2020 to March 2021 on a large number of patients at 27 Covid hospitals situated in states of Delhi, UP, West Bengal, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The detailed data of phase-III clinical trials was presented to DCGI.
“In 2-DG arm, a significantly higher proportion of patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence (42 per cent vs 31 per cent) by Day-3 in comparison to SOC, indicating an early relief from Oxygen therapy/dependence. The similar trend was observed in patients more than 65 years also,” the release said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...