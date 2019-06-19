DD India to be available in Bangladesh, South Korea

The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Wednesday said that India has entered into agreements with Bangladesh and South Korea to make DD India available to viewers in the two countries respectively.

Under this agreement, Bangaldesh’s BTV World and South Korea’s KBS World will also be made available on DD Free Dish, which has nearly 35 million subscribers across the country.

Speaking to mediapersons, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said the move is in line with India’s strategy to strengthen its relationships with neighbouring countries and other Asian nations and will help promote robust cultural exchange.

An MoU was signed between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV (BTV) to this effect in May. Similarly, Prasar Bharati had earlier proposed making South Korea’s channel KBS World available on DD Free Dish, which has now got a nod from the government.

Javadekar also said the Ministry’s recent advisory to private TV channels to ensure appropriate representation of children in dance reality shows, has been “well-received” by all concerned sections of the society including choreographers.

Meanwhile, I & B Ministry has also decided to institute a scheme to felicitate media organisations engaged in print and electronic (TV & Radio ) for their contribution in spreading the message of Yoga. This has been done in lieu of the upcoming celebrations of International Yoga Day on June 21 across 200 nations.