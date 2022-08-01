Death from monkeypox tested while abroad raises alarm in Kerala

News of a youth who died in Thrissur in Kerala on Saturday having tested ‘positive’ for monkeypox abroad had broken out on a day when the first of the three existing cases reported in the State earlier in July, also the country’s first, walked out on discharge from the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tested positive abroad

The 22-year-old youth, a native of Punniyoor in Thrissur, died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Saturday days after he returned from the UAE, incidentally the originating station for all three imported cases of monkeypox in the State. Health Minister Veena George said while results of tests done in the UAE had confirmed the presence of the monkeypox virus, a probe would be conducted a the National Virology Institute (NIV), Alappuzha, to ascertain the cause of death.

No symptoms on arrival

“The youth had no symptoms of monkeypox. He had been admitted to a hospital with symptoms of encephalitis and fatigue. His relatives handed over the test result only on Saturday. A high-level probe would be held into the death as monkeypox has a very low fatality rate,’’ the minister said. The Health Department has since sent his samples to the NIV, Alappuzha.

Another report said that the youth had arrived from the UAE on July 21 and was admitted to the hospital only on July 27 with acute fatigue and meningitis. He was not apparently exhibiting any visible symptoms of monkeypox. His close kin from Kurinjiyur, near Chavakkad in Thrissur, handed over the reports to the hospital authorities only after his death, it is being alleged. Given this, the Health Department would await sample results from Alappuzha before taking a final call.

Contacts put on alert

A high-level inquiry is being ordered in the case since it needs to be ascertained why there was a delay in seeking treatment for the youth arrived in the State a week ago. Preventive measures have been intensified around the village of the deceased. Those who travelled along with him on the flight from UAE, the taxi driver who took him from the airport, relatives, neighbours, and doctors and health workers who treated on him have been asked to isolate themselves.