Delhi Capitals ropes in Cornitos and Evolut Wellness as official partners

Delhi Capitals on Friday said it has roped in nachos brand Cornitos and fitness brand Evolut Wellness as their official partners for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, scheduled to start from April 9.

Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos said, the company will leverage on this partnership to grow the brand’s pan-India reach. “We are launching our new economy packs for Tier-2 and -3 cities and IPL would be the perfect platform for us for a pan-India reach,” he added.

Vinod Bisht, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said that while Cornitos was the official snack partner for the team, Evolut Wellness has come on board as the fitness partner.

Evolut Wellness Founder Vinuthna Gorripati added , “We are excited to partner with Delhi Capitals, a vibrant team full of experienced and young players, Evolut will also be running a brand campaign throughout the IPL season, and will be coming up with an exciting announcement soon.”