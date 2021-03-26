News

Delhi Capitals ropes in Cornitos and Evolut Wellness as official partners

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 26, 2021

Delhi Capitals on Friday said it has roped in nachos brand Cornitos and fitness brand Evolut Wellness as their official partners for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, scheduled to start from April 9.

Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos said, the company will leverage on this partnership to grow the brand’s pan-India reach. “We are launching our new economy packs for Tier-2 and -3 cities and IPL would be the perfect platform for us for a pan-India reach,” he added.

Vinod Bisht, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said that while Cornitos was the official snack partner for the team, Evolut Wellness has come on board as the fitness partner.

Evolut Wellness Founder Vinuthna Gorripati added , “We are excited to partner with Delhi Capitals, a vibrant team full of experienced and young players, Evolut will also be running a brand campaign throughout the IPL season, and will be coming up with an exciting announcement soon.”

Published on March 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.