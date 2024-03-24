Arvind Kejriwal, who continues to function as Delhi Chief Minister despite being in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since his arrest late on Thursday night in the excise case, on Sunday issued the first order on water and sewerage issues that his Minister Atishi said made her emotional.

Atishi told the media that she was in tears finding the CM’s note to her on the water and sewerage issue as she realised how much Kejriwal cared for Delhi residents despite being in the custody of the ED. “Arvind Kejriwal ji has sent me a letter and a direction. On reading it, I was in tears. I kept thinking who is this man, who is in prison but is still thinking about Delhi residents’ water and sewage problems. Only Arvind Kejriwal can do this because he considers himself a family member of Delhi’s two crore people,” Atishi said.

‘Emotive message’

Despite criticism, Kejriwal continues to function as the Delhi Chief Minister from Tihar jail. In fact, the first message to people from Kejriwal post-arrest was read out by his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday in a background that reflected the setting of her Chief Minister husband, with a national flag on the side of the table she was seated behind. “Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country,” she read her husband’s emotive message to Delhites ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, as per Atishi, wrote; “I have come to know that some areas of Delhi are facing water supply and sewer problems. I am worried about this. People should not face any problem because I am in jail. Summer is here, so please ensure adequate tankers in areas facing water shortage. Please give directions to the Chief Secretary and other officials so that people face no difficulty. People should get immediate and proper solution to their problems. Please seek help from the Lieutenant Governor if needed. He will surely help you”.

Atishi said Kejriwal thinks of the people of Delhi even after his arrest. The AAP, after Kejriwal’s arrest, had made clear that he would remain the Chief Minister as the law does not bar him from doing so.

