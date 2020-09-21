News

Delhi Congress leaders stage protest against farm bills; detained

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

Police detain a supporter of the opposition Congress party during a protest against farm bills, in New Delhi   -  REUTERS

Delhi Congress leaders and workers marching towards Parliament on Monday to protest against the new farm bills were detained by the police.

Amid vociferous protest by opposition parties, Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday.

The protesters led by Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar were marching towards the Parliament building but were stopped and detained by the police on RP Road, the party said.

The police took the protesters to the Mandir Marg police station here, said Delhi Congress leader Parvez Alam.

