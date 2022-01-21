Delhi, Karnataka ease curbs while TN enters complete lockdown on Sundays

In view of decline in the number of Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday directed that outside the containment zone, all private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of attendance. It advised private offices to stagger the office timing and also the presence and quantum of staff to reduce the number of employees attending the office at the same time. However, it also advised to continue with the practice of work from home.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also proposed to curtail weekend curfew to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal but the latter rejected the recommendation.

Zoom out, pan wide

While the Karnataka government lifted the weekend curfew from Friday in view of low hospital admissions due to Covid-19, Tamil Nadu announced a complete lockdown all over the State on January 23.

On Friday, India reported 3,47,254 cases and 703 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was at 17.94 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 16.56 per cent. In Delhi, the cases were at 10,756 on Friday with 38 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 5.16 per cent.

‘No data breach’

Further, on the reports of leakage of data of several Indians from the government server, RS Sharma who is in-charge of CoWIN platform said, “Our attention has been drawn to the news ... claiming the “Data meant for CoWIN portal leaked online”. While we will enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion is not correct. The reason is that CoWIN collects neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for vaccination. Further, we would like to assert that no data has leaked from the CoWIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on our platform.”

Also, the ministry informed Friday that with the revised rules, six members can register using one mobile number on CoWIN. Till now, only four members could do so.

New CoWIN feature

“A new utility feature has been introduced under raise an issue in CoWIN account through which the beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status,” the ministry said while further adding that the vaccination status can be rectified by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the inoculation certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of data of beneficiaries. The changes will take 3-7 days after submission of an online request through “raise an issue” utility.

Besides this, India vaccinated more than 58 lakh beneficiaries on Friday till 7 pm and with this, the cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 161.05 crore, as per the government data.