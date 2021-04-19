Delhi govt directs drug inspectors to monitor Remdesivir end-to-end

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Faced with soaring Covid-19 cases in the capital, the Delhi government has now decided to directly oversee the entire procurement and distribution of Remdisivir, and other drugs used to treat coronavirus infections, and medical oxygen supply.
It has now directed drug inspectors to personally monitor the whole procurement process of Remdesivir injection starting from placement of order and its receipt by the distributor/dealer from the company Depot/CFA. They have also been asked to submit a daily report on the sale and distribution of the drug.
The drug inspectors have also been directed to monitor the sale/stock position of Tocilizumab injection and tablet Fabipiravir and other drugs used for management of Covid-19 from the distributors/stock already allocated to them in their respective areas. These inspectors will also need to submit submit report on daily basis, official sources said.
These directions come at a time when over the last four days the Delhi has seen nearly 25,000 new cases each day.
It maybe recalled that the Centre had few days back intervened to make Remdesivir injectable more affordable for patients. This intervention came amidst reports of shortages and black marketing of the anti-viral drug. Following the government intervention, the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir decided to voluntarily slash the MRP by 25–70 per cent.
Medical experts point out that Remdesivir is an experimental investigational drug granted emergency use authorisation for use in Covid-19. It is not a life-saving drug and studies do not demonstrate mortality reduction with the use of the drug. They feel that Remdesivir should be administered only in hospital setting and it is advised for patients who are moderately sick and receiving oxygen.
Meanwhile the Delhi government’s drugs control department has set up two control rooms for management of Covid-19 drugs and to facilitate the general public at large in accessing these drugs in case they find it difficult to procure these drugs. Helpline numbers (011-22393705 and 9494129281) have also been provided.
