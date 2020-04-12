News

Delhi govt to increase containment areas, start sanitation drive

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 12, 2020 Published on April 12, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal   -  PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there will be an increase in the number of containment areas and a sanitation drive would soon start across Delhi.

“High-risk zones will be declared as orange zones while containment ones have already been declared as red zones, and all of these will zones will be sanitised,” said Kejriwal.

Talking about the successful execution of operation ‘SHIELD’ in Dilshad Garden, Kejriwal said: “We started operation SHIELD in Dilshad Garden and now no new cases have come in that area”.

Delhi government has also announced that it will give ₹5,000 each to auto drivers and other transport service providers to help them during coronavirus pandemic.

“Those who have valid license and valid transport badge can apply at the website of transport department from tomorrow,” he said.

coronavirus
New Delhi
government
