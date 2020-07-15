Delhi in better situation compared to projections that were made: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital region (NCR) is in a better situation compared to the projections that were earlier made regarding the number of coronavirus cases.

“Delhi was expecting 2.25 lakh cases by July 15. But we are in a much better situation than what the mathematical projections were showing. Today, the number of cases stands at 1.15 lakh, at just half of the projection,” said Kejriwal.

To make this happen, the Central Government, NGOs and religious organisations have played a huge role, he added.

“On June 1, there were 4,100 beds in Delhi. This number has increased to 15,500 beds now. Today, there are 2,100 ICU beds, of which 1,100 are vacant. Things seem to be in control right now and we are also prepared for the coming days,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Government, earlier this month, launched its first-ever plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital. Those who want to donate plasma can call at 1031 or Whatsapp on 8800007722.

Donors will also receive a Plasma Donor Certificate signed by the Chief Minister of Delhi.

However, plasma cannot be donated by those who have uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension with change in medication in the last 28 days, cancer survivors, and those who have chronic kidney/heart/lung/liver disease. Also, those who weigh less than 50 kg, have ever been pregnant, diabetic and on insulin, or suffer from blood pressure of over 140 and diastolic less than 60 or more than 90 cannot donate plasma.