Delhi reports highest single-day rise in Covid19 cases at 7,437

The national capital Delhi saw its daily new Covid19 infection tally on Thursday (last 24 hours) surge to 7,437, the highest daily count this year.
This was much higher than 5, 506 new cases seen in the previous day. Currently, Delhi has the fifth highest tally of Covid19 cases.
What is worrying is that the case positivity rate has now shot up to 8.10 per cent (well above the 5 per cent mark), clearly raising concerns that the infection is getting out of control. The test positivity rate was 6.1 per cent on Wednesday.
Test positivity rate is the number of positive cases from those tested for the infection.
As many as 24 fatalities were reported for Thursday, higher than 20 deaths in the previous day. About 91,770 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours running up to Thursday, data released in the Bulletin of Delhi Health department showed. The death toll in the city has reached 11,157.
Already, night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.
Tuesday saw a record 1.03 lakh tests conducted including 69,667 RT-PCR and 33,786 rapid antigen tests. On Tuesday, the case positivity rate stood at 4.93 per cent, lower than 5.54 per cent in previous day.
Delhi currently has 4,226 containment zones. While the number of active cases stood at 23,181, the cumulative positivity rate stood at 4.57 per cent.
