Delhi to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok, 21 oxygen plants from France

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Delhi government on Tuesday said that it has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok and 21 oxygen plants from France to help tide over the current shortage of oxygen in the capital during the ongoing fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
“Delhi government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok, they will start arriving from tomorrow. We have requested the Centre to allow use of Air Force planes for this. Talks are on, I am very hopeful the talks will be successful. This will resolve the issue of transport “, said Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief Minister, at a digital press conference.
As regards oxygen plants from France, Kejriwal said that Delhi government was importing 21 ready to use oxygen plants from France so that they can be brought in and used immediately. “This will be installed at different hospitals and this will help us in resolving oxygen crisis in those hospitals”, he said.
This decision to import was taken as Delhi is still facing problems in receiving the oxygen that has been allotted by the Centre.
“In the next month, we will have 44 oxygen plants in Delhi, out of which 8 plants will be set up by the Centre by April 30. The remaining 36 will be installed by the Delhi government and this would include the 21 that is coming from France”, Kejriwal said.
The Delhi CM also said that he had in the past three days received tremendous support from various industrialists and state governments to whom he had written letters and requested help on oxygen supplies. “We are thankful to everyone who is helping the Delhi government during this time of crisis”, Kejriwal said.
He also highlighted that the Centre had on Tuesday morning handed over five oxygen tankers to Delhi to help meet its transportation requirements for medical oxygen.
Kejriwal noted that the past three days has been extremely tough in Delhi’s ongoing fight against the corona pandemic .
The Delhi CM also announced that as many as 1,200 additional ICU beds will be set up in the capital by May 10.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...