News

Devendra Fadnavis is new Maharashtra Chief Minister

PTI | Updated on November 23, 2019 Published on November 23, 2019

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The National Conference Party’s Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy.

Pawar is the nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar

Published on November 23, 2019
politics
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Top five news stories to watch out for on November 23-24, 2019